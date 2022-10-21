 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 6
PM PDT Monday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke remains in effect. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday
afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 2 PM
PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Here Comes The Rain

  • 0

Good Morning. You will notice that this morning is much warmer than yesterday because of the wide spread cloud coverage. These clouds come from a cold front which began passing over our area last night. Although the morning is warmer, todays temperatures will be significantly lower than yesterday.  

Starting this evening, a second front will begin charging in right behind a low pressure zone. This one is a rainmaker. Anticipate rain clouds to begin popping up around 3pm with light rain following shortly. Expect temperatures to stick around the high 50's for the Coast and the Valley, and the low 60's for the Basin. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you