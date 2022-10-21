Here Comes The Rain

Good Morning. You will notice that this morning is much warmer than yesterday because of the wide spread cloud coverage. These clouds come from a cold front which began passing over our area last night. Although the morning is warmer, todays temperatures will be significantly lower than yesterday.
Starting this evening, a second front will begin charging in right behind a low pressure zone. This one is a rainmaker. Anticipate rain clouds to begin popping up around 3pm with light rain following shortly. Expect temperatures to stick around the high 50's for the Coast and the Valley, and the low 60's for the Basin.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield