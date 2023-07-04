High Fire Danger for Tuesday and Wednesday!

A quick hitting heat will impact much of SW Washington and NW Oregon through Wednesday.
Temperatures will flirt with 100 degrees for highs in the inland valleys today and again
Wednesday, with a warm night in between. A thermal heat low expands across much of
OR/WA today, enhancing an already dry northerly flow through tonight. As the heat low
moves east of the Cascades Wednesday and Thursday, that will pull a strong onshore flow
inland and bringing an end to the hottest conditions. An upper low will develop near the
PNW Coast late Wed and Thu, lingering through the weekend. This system should deepen
the marine layer, which should make it more effective in cooling off the region as we
head toward the end of the week.
HIGHLIGHTS:
HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through Wednesday for the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Coast
Range and Cascades foothill zones.
A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for many inland portions of the forecast area through
Wednesday for critically dry and unstable conditions along with dry fuels and occasionally
gusty winds.
Onshore flow will maintain seasonable temperatures along the coast.
Strong onshore flow will result in a cooling trend beginning in the coastal valleys late
Wednesday, then spreading inland Thursday.