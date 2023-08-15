High Heat, High Fire Danger, Unsafe Air Quality

Good Morning. Today's weather pattern has changed very little from yesterday. We are waking up to terrible air quality in the Valley due to inundation of wildfire smoke. Temps are once again set to hit near record breaking numbers but will be down a bit from yesterday. It should be noted that many areas yesterday did not reach their forecasted high because of extremely heavy upper level smoke. That could be the case again for today. Areas with less smoke will be getting hotter, but all regions are still set to be achieving excessive and dangerous heat. A whole slew of warning and watches remain active through today. Most important of which is the red flag warning through the Willamette National Forest through tonight at 11pm. Winds this morning are coming from the East which is bad news for both the air quality and wildfire concerns. However, towards noon, a general shift into south or even westerly winds should be evolving. This should at least help keep air quality from getting any worse, but all wind is bad wind for wildfires.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield