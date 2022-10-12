 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires, mainly
Cedar Creek Fire, burning in the region, combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times
through Friday. This includes Oakridge, as well as the Eugene
Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

High Pressure and Clear Skies.

Good Morning. Very little has changed in the forecast for today. A large, high pressure ridge still bears down over the Northwest. This should keep our skies clear and temperatures unseasonably warm. 

As for air quality, we still remain under a National Weather Service air quality advisory. However, the winds last night, and the forecasted winds today are not conducive for flooding the Valley with smoke. 

Expect high temperatures for the Valley today around the upper 70's, the upper 80's for the Basin, and mid 60's for the Coast. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

