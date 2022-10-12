High Pressure and Clear Skies.

Good Morning. Very little has changed in the forecast for today. A large, high pressure ridge still bears down over the Northwest. This should keep our skies clear and temperatures unseasonably warm.
As for air quality, we still remain under a National Weather Service air quality advisory. However, the winds last night, and the forecasted winds today are not conducive for flooding the Valley with smoke.
Expect high temperatures for the Valley today around the upper 70's, the upper 80's for the Basin, and mid 60's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield