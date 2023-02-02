High Pressure Moving East

Good Morning. This Thursday is starting with another round of sub freezing temperatures, though, as the pattern has been, slightly warmer than yesterday. Today featured enough moisture for light frost to develop. High pressure moves East today and should be dragging more clouds into the area. Although models over predict cloud layers here, clouds will begin to fill the sky through the late morning and thicken into the evening. A storm begins to approach the area tonight, so winds will shift and pick up speed near midnight.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield