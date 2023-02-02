 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 11 seconds
and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds
and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

High Pressure Moving East

Good Morning. This Thursday is starting with another round of sub freezing temperatures, though, as the pattern has been, slightly warmer than yesterday. Today featured enough moisture for light frost to develop. High pressure moves East today and should be dragging more clouds into the area. Although models over predict cloud layers here, clouds will begin to fill the sky through the late morning and thicken into the evening. A storm begins to approach the area tonight, so winds will shift and pick up speed near midnight. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

