High Pressure Pushes East

Good morning,
As we start a new work week, changes to the weather pattern will provide more seasonable weather and a chance for rain along the coast. A few spots across western Oregon are seeing light patchy drizzle, and the best chance for showers this afternoon will be the foothills.
The biggest change in the forecast will be the cooler air we'll see this week. Marine layer will be back this week, and a few weak disturbances will bring a slight chances for drizzle the next couple of mornings.
Troughing over the Pacific Northwest will bring much cooler weather this week and into the weekend. Long range models are bringing in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek