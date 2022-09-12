 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

High Pressure Pushes East

Good morning, 

As we start a new work week, changes to the weather pattern will provide more seasonable weather and a chance for rain along the coast. A few spots across western Oregon are seeing light patchy drizzle, and the best chance for showers this afternoon will be the foothills. 

The biggest change in the forecast will be the cooler air we'll see this week. Marine layer will be back this week, and a few weak disturbances will bring a slight chances for drizzle the next couple of mornings. 

Troughing over the Pacific Northwest will bring much cooler weather this week and into the weekend. Long range models are bringing in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

