Hot and Cloudy

Happy Friday. Today will start with clear skies as the sun rises. However, the upper level atmosphere is shifting into a low pressure pattern today. So, by the late morning high clouds will be overhead. Temps today will be the second hottest this week with mid to upper 80's inland and a rare bump into the mid 60's for the Coast. Cloud coverage will significantly increase into the evening hours as a cold front slides inland and brings a substantial cooldown with potential rain for the weekend.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield