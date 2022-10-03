Hot and Dry Inland, Clouds for the Coast.

Good morning. This work week will start out hot and dry as an upper level high pressure zone builds over the Pacific Northwest. This ridge is particularly stubborn and should be sticking around into this weekend.
Meanwhile, off the coast, a low pressure short wave will be moving Northwest and dying out before hitting land. This will result in higher moisture levels for the costal areas which will manifest as high denser than average cloud cover.
Expect temperatures to sit around the low 80's for the Basin, high 70's for the Willamette Valley, and mid 60's along the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield