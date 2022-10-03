Hot and Dry Inland, Clouds for the Coast.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. The most consistent low visibilities are likely to be south of Cape Falcon. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&