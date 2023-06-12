Hot and Humid

Good Morning. Today is starting off with a huge ridge poking its peak into the PNW. This is allowing for extra onshore flow to influence our area. Satellites show a thick marine layer moving its way inland which means heavy fog over the Coast and potentially some reaching the Valley. If any fog reaches the Valley is will clear by the late morning as high pressure brings sunshine into the area. Temps will continue to warm today with mid to high 80's through the Valley and the Basin. A lack of clearing will leave the Coast in its average low 60 range. Rapid heating with moisture in the lower atmosphere means more chances for thunder over the mountains.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield