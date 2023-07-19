Hot and Smoky, Fog by The Coast

Good morning! Today will be the hottest of the week. Our building ridge reaches its maximum amplitude, so prepare for mid 90's. Shifting of the ridge position has allowed for onshore winds to dominate the Coast this morning which is rapidly adding humidity to the Coastal air. So, prepare for fog and low clouds to keep the Coast's temps down in the mid 60's. Smoke from the Flat fire has penetrated into our atmosphere, so skies could look discolored today over the Valley. AQI readings are still good this morning though, so the smoke is mostly stuck in the upper atmosphere. Prevailing winds today should prevent it from mixing downwards.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield