Hot and smoky Tuesday

Good Monday afternoon, I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
An upper-level low will push northward Monday night/Tuesday, which will cause the winds above the surface to come from the south. This south flow will bring in smoke from California and southern Oregon through Tuesday and Wednesday.
The smoke may cause mild to moderate impacts on the air quality, but we don't expect things to get too unhealthy.
The temperatures will spike into the upper 90s Tuesday, before coming back down Wednesday. Generally speaking, the long-range forecast calls for slightly above average temperatures.
The fog will return to the coast beginning Tuesday with patchy fog, then thicker fog arrives Wednesday.