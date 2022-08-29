 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...


* WHAT...Temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high heat
risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hot and smoky Tuesday

Good Monday afternoon, I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

An upper-level low will push northward Monday night/Tuesday, which will cause the winds above the surface to come from the south. This south flow will bring in smoke from California and southern Oregon through Tuesday and Wednesday.

The smoke may cause mild to moderate impacts on the air quality, but we don't expect things to get too unhealthy.

The temperatures will spike into the upper 90s Tuesday, before coming back down Wednesday. Generally speaking, the long-range forecast calls for slightly above average temperatures.

The fog will return to the coast beginning Tuesday with patchy fog, then thicker fog arrives Wednesday. 

 

