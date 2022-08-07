Hot and Smoky Weather Sunday

Good Afternoon!
As high pressure slides back into the PNW, a strong southerly wind is pushing smoke and a hot/dry air mass into the Valleys and Basin. A cut-off low pressure system currently off the coast will circle back tomorrow and for much of the week which will help bring down our afternoon high temperatures.
There is still a threat for dry thunderstorms over the Cascade crest tonight, but mainly for the higher desert. Monsoon moisture still setting up to the south, and we may see a passing light shower early Monday and Tuesday.
Strong marine layer is back tomorrow and Tuesday for the coast, but a mix of sunshine by the middle of the week is likely!
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek