Hot and Smoky Weather Sunday

Good Afternoon!

As high pressure slides back into the PNW, a strong southerly wind is pushing smoke and a hot/dry air mass into the Valleys and Basin.  A cut-off low pressure system currently off the coast will circle back tomorrow and for much of the week which will help bring down our afternoon high temperatures. 

There is still a threat for dry thunderstorms over the Cascade crest tonight, but mainly for the higher desert.  Monsoon moisture still setting up to the south, and we may see a passing light shower early Monday and Tuesday. 

Strong marine layer is back tomorrow and Tuesday for the coast, but a mix of sunshine by the middle of the week is likely!

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

