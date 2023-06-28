Hot and sunny everyday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Our forecast will be on cruise control over the next couple of weeks. We have ourselves a rinse and repeat pattern everyday, Expect sunny skies with highs around 90° in the lowlands, and middle 60s along the coast.
Keep in mind, the average high temperature is 78°, which means we will be 12-15° above average.
There will be a day or two that will be exceptionally hot, and current data shows that'll likely be the 4th of July, and possibly the 5th as well.
As high pressure intensifies, coastal areas will see more sunshine. I expect marine layer fog Thursday (and possibly again Friday), but by the weekend there will be full sunshine along the coast.