Hot and Windy

Happy Monday. Today we will be continuing to heat up as we stay within the Western edge of a continent-wide ridge. To our north, low pressure swings to the East and brings a strong difference in surface pressure. This, in addition to the support of a huge hot zone near the ground will bring some substantially gusty winds this afternoon. High winds, several days of warming, and low humidity for today bring some concern for fire danger today. Be vigilant about producing sparks and heat. Only you can prevent wildfires.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield