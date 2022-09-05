Hot, smoky Tuesday then cooler Wednesday

Good Monday and happy Labor Day!
After a pleasant day Monday, our west wind will turn more west-southwest, which means we will see a bit more smoke Tuesday.
Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week. We get very hot for Tuesday, then cool down Wednesday and Thursday.
Coastal areas will enjoy some of their best weather of the summer this week. Everyday will be sunny and mild. There will, of course, be gusty winds along the coast.
We will see another short lived heat wave, which will commence Friday and end Saturday. As of now, it appears a weak low-pressure will ride north off the Oregon coast by Friday and Saturday, this has the potential to produce east winds, which would do two things. The first is bring in smoke from neighboring fires across the state, and secondly, increase our fire risk by increasing the winds, and decreasing the humidity. This is still five days away and these details will likely change between now and then.