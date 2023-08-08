Hot, Sunny, Coldfront

Good Morning. Some morning clouds could be present just after sunrise. However, today's weather is primarily being controlled by a ridge quickly moving across the PNW. So, todays skies will be clear and temps will be high. The heat will build into the low 90's inland with low 70's on the Coast. Other than our usual evening bump, winds are calm today. Expect a hot, sunny, and calm day. Late tonight, the ridge will exit and make room for low pressure to swing through, so tomorrow is looking much cloudier.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield