Good Morning. Today is going to be hot and sunny. We are being encroached on by a ridge from the west, so the skies will stay clear for most areas today. However, since a low pressure zone is still parked around the Eastern half of the PNW, today's rapid heating will manifest a ton of instability in the afternoon. So, thunderstorm chances return after noon with the usual highest probability over the cascades. Temps rise today with low 80's inland and the Coast still firmly stuck in the low 60's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield