...INCREASING HEAT NEXT WEEK...

Forecast confidence is high that inland locations will experience
a significant warm-up with well above-normal temperatures
beginning Monday, July 3 through Thursday, July 6. The hottest
temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday (4th and 5th of
July), with maximum temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to
around 100 throughout the Willamette Valley, Lower Columbia,
Cowlitz Valley, and Columbia Gorge/Hood River Valley. It will be a
little cooler in the Cascades foothills and Coast Range valleys,
with highs between 85 to 95.

This heat will bring a moderate risk of heat-related impacts,
especially to those without effective cooling and/or adequate
hydration. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor
activities, and check on your neighbors and those at risk.

In addition, lower humidity, and breezy late afternoon and early
evening winds will make for enhanced fire danger. This is mainly
for those grassy and brushy areas (1-hr and 10-hr fuels), especially
along roadways. Be wary and minimize the potential sources of
fire starts, such as careless disposal of cigarettes, unattended
campfires, improper use of fireworks, and sparking caused by
chains dragging on roadways. If you see a fire starting, call
9-1-1.

HOT temperatures are on the way!

Temperatures are slowing going to warm over the next few days as high pressure builds in.  This will maintain warm days and mild nights, but we wil see much warmer temperatures for the middle of next week, mainly the 4th and 5th of July. Afterwards, a bit of cooling is in the forecast.  That's when temperatures are really going to heat up!

High pressure over the western USA will dominate our weather pattern across the Pacific NW.

While bulk of the high will remain over California and southern Great Basin, it will build

offshore Monday and Tuesday, as upper low digs across southern Canada into the northern

Great Plains. As such, will see surface thermal heat low gather strength over southwest Oregon,

and extend northeast across Lane County, then into the Columbia Basin. With this pattern,

will see warm offshore flow, though surface flow will remain north to northwest as the

thermal heat low remains to our south and east.

As of Saturday afternoon, there is about a 20% chance of reaching 100 deg across the Willamette Valley, with 30-50% from Salem to Eugene. Interestingly, if temperatures

do reach this warm, it will be either the warmest or 2nd warmest 4th of July for many locations.

Will be cooler along the coast, where cooler onshore winds will push cooler air back onshore by

late afternoon. So, coastal highs generally will be held in the 70s, though few spots will reach

lower to middle 80s, but those will be well away from the beaches.

