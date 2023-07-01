HOT temperatures are on the way!

Temperatures are slowing going to warm over the next few days as high pressure builds in. This will maintain warm days and mild nights, but we wil see much warmer temperatures for the middle of next week, mainly the 4th and 5th of July. Afterwards, a bit of cooling is in the forecast. That's when temperatures are really going to heat up!
High pressure over the western USA will dominate our weather pattern across the Pacific NW.
While bulk of the high will remain over California and southern Great Basin, it will build
offshore Monday and Tuesday, as upper low digs across southern Canada into the northern
Great Plains. As such, will see surface thermal heat low gather strength over southwest Oregon,
and extend northeast across Lane County, then into the Columbia Basin. With this pattern,
will see warm offshore flow, though surface flow will remain north to northwest as the
thermal heat low remains to our south and east.
As of Saturday afternoon, there is about a 20% chance of reaching 100 deg across the Willamette Valley, with 30-50% from Salem to Eugene. Interestingly, if temperatures
do reach this warm, it will be either the warmest or 2nd warmest 4th of July for many locations.
Will be cooler along the coast, where cooler onshore winds will push cooler air back onshore by
late afternoon. So, coastal highs generally will be held in the 70s, though few spots will reach
lower to middle 80s, but those will be well away from the beaches.