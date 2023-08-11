Hot Today, Extremely Hot Next Week

Happy Friday! Today is going to be sunny all day. High pressure moved into our area yesterday and is anchored here for the next week. This means temps will continue to sit above average and cloud coverage will be unheard of. The weather today will be stagnant with light north winds and temps in the low 90's inland. Come Sunday, an extremely powerful heatwave will overcome the PNW and be enhanced by several days of East winds. Sunday through Thursday, temps will hit the triple digits and humidity will plummet. In addition to unsafe temperatures, the incoming heat and wind regime will bring exceedingly dangerous fire weather conditions.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield