 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Hot Today, Extremely Hot Tomorrow and Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Monday. Today, we are under the East edge of a building ridge. So, high pressure will continue to compress our upper atmosphere and raise temperatures. Since airflow is mostly from the north, onshore winds are minimal this morning and the Coast will remain relatively fog free. Temps today will be similar to Sunday. Low 90's for the Valley and the Basin with mid 60's on the Coast. The heat today will be slightly mitigated from North winds in the later afternoon which will sustain speeds of around 10-15 MPH. A heatwave is arriving tomorrow as offshore winds will begin, so be prepared for potentially dangerous temperatures, over 100 degrees through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you