Hot Today, Extremely Hot Tomorrow and Wednesday

Happy Monday. Today, we are under the East edge of a building ridge. So, high pressure will continue to compress our upper atmosphere and raise temperatures. Since airflow is mostly from the north, onshore winds are minimal this morning and the Coast will remain relatively fog free. Temps today will be similar to Sunday. Low 90's for the Valley and the Basin with mid 60's on the Coast. The heat today will be slightly mitigated from North winds in the later afternoon which will sustain speeds of around 10-15 MPH. A heatwave is arriving tomorrow as offshore winds will begin, so be prepared for potentially dangerous temperatures, over 100 degrees through Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield