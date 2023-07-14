Hot Today, Super Hot Tomorrow

Good Morning. This week's heating pattern continues through today. The morning will start will no clouds, even on the Coast. As the sun rises, all areas will quickly begin to heat up. A heat advisory extends through today into Sunday, so be prepared for uncomfortably warm and dry conditions. With that said, wild fire concerns also rise from today through Sunday with a red flag warning over the mountains. If winds pick up this afternoon, we will be in critical fire danger in the Valley. High temps today hit the upper 90's inland with nearly 70 degrees on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield