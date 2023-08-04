Hot weekend, but significant break in the heat for next week

Temperatures across the Willamette Valley will reach their max on Saturday and Sunday, but a cold front will bring some temporary relief by next Wednesday.
High pressure will continue building into Oregon this weekend with high temperatures approaching 95-degrees inland and near 75-degrees along the Oregon Coast.
The heat is brief and high pressure will start to weaken as we head into next week as a shortwave trough, extension of lower pressure extends into the region by Wednesday.
Starting Monday, temperatures will start cooling with noticeably more morning clouds that will gradually last longer and longer throughout the week. By Wednesday, temperatures will reach their minimum with highs struggling to get out of the 70s inland and 60s for the Oregon Coast.
There is even the chance of a few showers, depending on strength of the cold front. Right now, models are hinting that this front will be stronger than the past one that brought light showers to Corvallis and Albany earlier this month.
Past Wednesday, cloudcover thins as high pressure starts to build back into the region. This time, there is no stopping it and temperatures will escalate as a result. By next weekend, we could be dealing with a significant heat wave with high temperatures approaching 100-degrees across the Willamette Valley.
Holden LeCroy, meteorologist
