Good Morning. Today is starting off much like Tuesday. A cloud layer pushes over the Coast and brings morning fog with the potential to leak into the valley. Sunny, blue skies will quickly follow sunrise with temperatures rapidly increasing. Today, our ridge pattern reaches maximum amplitude, so temperatures will be the hottest of the week. Winds will increase into the afternoon again with a consistent breeze around 8mph. Still tracking a slight cool down with potential showers late this weekend.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield