Good Morning. This week is beginning with a ridge pattern over the PNW. So, temperatures will be increasing today and clear sky conditions will prevail for the majority of the day. The morning could have some cloud cover near the Coast since winds are coming from the North and satellite images show a thick marine layer over the Coastal waters. Air quality is good this morning despite the 7K fire, and winds will be low today so that should remain the case. Temps approach 80 today for the Valley and stick around 60 on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield