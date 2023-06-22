Hottest day today, but staying Hot

Good Morning. Today will begin with sunny skies and temps starting in the high 40's to low 50's. Our weather pattern has changed very little from yesterday. However, since we retained some heat, today will be even hotter! Temps will cap out at just under 90 degrees inland with the coast pushing past 65. Variations in surface pressure from all of the warming will bring sustained winds up to around 15 MPH this afternoon. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler from some onshore winds, but the weekend is still looking hot.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield