Hottest Day

Good Morning. Today is on track to be the hottest of the week. Temperatures could hit 90 degrees inland while the Coast bumps up to the mid 60's. Conditions today will be similar to yesterday with sunny skies and breezy winds into the afternoon. However, winds aren't set to be nearly as aggressive as yesterday, with the Coast receiving the most prominent gusts. A low zone over California has deepened today, so thunderstorm chances in the Southern Cascades are more robust.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield