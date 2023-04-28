Good Morning. The heat will culminate today with the hottest day of the week! We are starting out with warm conditions already. Inland areas will be hovering around the low 50's until sun rise. Once the sun pokes out, temperatures will rapidly increase into the high 80's to low 90's. For the Coast, things will be less impressive with a high around the mid 60's. Today's heat will be accompanied by offshore winds, so the skies will be completely clear and the air, completely dry.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield