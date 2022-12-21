Ice storm expected for the central and northern Willamette Valley

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth to one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing late Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&