...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
around one tenth to one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing late Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 3 to 6 ft at 8 seconds and southeast winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Ice storm expected for the central and northern Willamette Valley

A Winter Storm Storm Warning is in effect for the Willamette Valley Thursday night.

Thursday will begin cloudy and cold, with precipitation beginning in the early afternoon. Expect light rain/drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning.

**Important** This is a storm that will be very sensitive to the temperatures. Right now, the high temperature for Eugene Thursday is 32°, however, if we reach 34°F, then the chance of a high impact ice event drops to 0%. Also, if the temperature stays at 31°, then the chances of widespread ice, power outages, and downed trees increase exponentially.

Places further north, such as Corvallis, Albany, and Sweet Home, stay below freezing, therefore, there's a high chance of 0.10-0.25" of ice accretion where you live.

Friday morning, east winds quickly turn to southwest winds, which will usher in milder air. I am not expecting an icy day on Friday after 9AM. Prior to 9AM, you may encounter some ice.

Warmer air will increase the snow levels to 8000' ft this weekend, making for a wet Christmas, not a white one. Expect showers Saturday and Monday, but Sunday should be the drier of the three days.

 

