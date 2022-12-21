Ice storm expected for the central and northern Willamette Valley

A Winter Storm Storm Warning is in effect for the Willamette Valley Thursday night.
Thursday will begin cloudy and cold, with precipitation beginning in the early afternoon. Expect light rain/drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning.
**Important** This is a storm that will be very sensitive to the temperatures. Right now, the high temperature for Eugene Thursday is 32°, however, if we reach 34°F, then the chance of a high impact ice event drops to 0%. Also, if the temperature stays at 31°, then the chances of widespread ice, power outages, and downed trees increase exponentially.
Places further north, such as Corvallis, Albany, and Sweet Home, stay below freezing, therefore, there's a high chance of 0.10-0.25" of ice accretion where you live.
Friday morning, east winds quickly turn to southwest winds, which will usher in milder air. I am not expecting an icy day on Friday after 9AM. Prior to 9AM, you may encounter some ice.
Warmer air will increase the snow levels to 8000' ft this weekend, making for a wet Christmas, not a white one. Expect showers Saturday and Monday, but Sunday should be the drier of the three days.