An **Ice Storm Warning** has been issued for parts of Lane, Linn and Douglas counties Thursday night.
Right now the National Blend of Models (NBM) indicates upwards of 0.25" of ice is possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
The worst travel will be from 5 PM Thursday until 7 AM Friday morning.
A warm front will quickly warm us into the upper 40s/lower 50s Friday, along with a few pockets of scattered rain.
Christmas Eve looks wet, especially during the afternoon, but Christmas Day will feature drier conditions.