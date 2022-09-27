 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters out to 10 NM, and the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Incoming Cold Front Brings a Taste of Fall.

Good morning. Today's weather will be moody as we are switching from a warming pattern into a quick hit of active weather. A cold front from the Northern Pacific Ocean will be pushing eastward and impacting our area by late Wednesday evening.

Be prepared for lowering temperatures, a shot of incoming wind, and darkening skies this late afternoon into evening with possible light rain near midnight. Temperatures should stay around the low to mid 70's for the majority of the day.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield     

