Incoming Cold Front Brings a Taste of Fall.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters out to 10 NM, and the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&