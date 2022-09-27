Incoming Cold Front Brings a Taste of Fall.

Good morning. Today's weather will be moody as we are switching from a warming pattern into a quick hit of active weather. A cold front from the Northern Pacific Ocean will be pushing eastward and impacting our area by late Wednesday evening.
Be prepared for lowering temperatures, a shot of incoming wind, and darkening skies this late afternoon into evening with possible light rain near midnight. Temperatures should stay around the low to mid 70's for the majority of the day.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield