Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and
south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 14 seconds and
south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 6 AM PST Wednesday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Isentropic Lift

  • 0

Good Morning. Today will be far less sunny than Monday. Fog will likely materialize in the early to mid morning once again. Today's rain chances are around 25% for the Valley and the Coast, with the highest chances after 10 am. For the Basin, the likelihood for rain today is slim. Around 10 am, a warm front will pass over our area which will keep temperatures close to the upper 40's. For the passes, a slight chance of snow lingers all day with temperatures remaining below freezing. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

