Isentropic Lift

Good Morning. Today will be far less sunny than Monday. Fog will likely materialize in the early to mid morning once again. Today's rain chances are around 25% for the Valley and the Coast, with the highest chances after 10 am. For the Basin, the likelihood for rain today is slim. Around 10 am, a warm front will pass over our area which will keep temperatures close to the upper 40's. For the passes, a slight chance of snow lingers all day with temperatures remaining below freezing.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield