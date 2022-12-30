Isolated showers New Years Eve then dry New Years Day

This weekend is looking much drier, with a few showers Saturday, then Sunday will be dry as high pressure builds into the area.
Sunday, expect inland fog in the morning, with peeks of sun later in the day.
We have a very active pattern next week. The upper-level jet stream will dip as far south as southern California next week, meaning heavy rain is likely across California and southern Oregon. We will get showers in the Willamette Valley, but most of the heavy stuff will stay south.
Snow levels drop to 2,000' ft Saturday, then stay between 2,000-3,000' ft through next week, with plenty of additional snow expected in the coming days.