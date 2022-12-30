 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 20 kt. Gusts to 25 kt north of Cape Foulweather
through early Friday evening.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Isolated showers New Years Eve then dry New Years Day

This weekend is looking much drier, with a few showers Saturday, then Sunday will be dry as high pressure builds into the area.

Sunday, expect inland fog in the morning, with peeks of sun later in the day.

We have a very active pattern next week. The upper-level jet stream will dip as far south as southern California next week, meaning heavy rain is likely across California and southern Oregon. We will get showers in the Willamette Valley, but most of the heavy stuff will stay south.

Snow levels drop to 2,000' ft Saturday, then stay between 2,000-3,000' ft through next week, with plenty of additional snow expected in the coming days.

 

