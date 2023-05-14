 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley,
South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Isolated T-storms on Monday, followed by warm, dry weather thru mid week.

Monday will start to look a bit different in terms of the weather for western Oregon.  As the upper level low in southeastern Oregon continues to move north, the flow for western Oregon will change from the NE to the NW, which could trigger some thunderstorms in the late afternoon/early evening.  The temperatures will drop a little bit, but we stay in the 80s all week long with variable morning clouds, followed by sunshine.  The Willamette Valley could drop into the upper 70s by the tail end of the week as we get more of an on-shore flow, which will bring in more clouds and cool us off.  There's even a chance temperatures could fall to near normal early next week, which would be closer to 70 degrees.

Also notable, the UV index will be at a 9 (scale 1 to 11) this weekend, which means sunburns will set in, in just 15-30 minutes.

No rain is expected over the next 7 days, with the exception of thunderstorms over the Cascades through mid week.

