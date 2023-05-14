Isolated T-storms on Monday, followed by warm, dry weather thru mid week.

Monday will start to look a bit different in terms of the weather for western Oregon. As the upper level low in southeastern Oregon continues to move north, the flow for western Oregon will change from the NE to the NW, which could trigger some thunderstorms in the late afternoon/early evening. The temperatures will drop a little bit, but we stay in the 80s all week long with variable morning clouds, followed by sunshine. The Willamette Valley could drop into the upper 70s by the tail end of the week as we get more of an on-shore flow, which will bring in more clouds and cool us off. There's even a chance temperatures could fall to near normal early next week, which would be closer to 70 degrees.
Also notable, the UV index will be at a 9 (scale 1 to 11) this weekend, which means sunburns will set in, in just 15-30 minutes.
No rain is expected over the next 7 days, with the exception of thunderstorms over the Cascades through mid week.