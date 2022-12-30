Last Friday of the Year

Good morning. Today will have two different phases of rain. The first phase will be around the early morning, with showers happening occasionally, as the energy from last night's system exits our area. The second phase will begin around the late morning when another system enters our area, and will last through the late night. Phase two rain will be consistent but heavy between the hours of 11pm and 2pm. Temperatures today will be nearly unchanging near the top end of the 40's and low 50's. No significant wind today is expected.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield