Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 10 to 13 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous seas mainly concentrated in the
south Washington and north Oregon outer waters however,
conditions could persist through the inner waters. Seas will
slowly fall, and periods will increase over the next few hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Last Friday of the Year

  • 0

Good morning. Today will have two different phases of rain. The first phase will be around the early morning, with showers happening occasionally, as the energy from last night's system exits our area. The second phase will begin around the late morning when another system enters our area, and will last through the late night. Phase two rain will be consistent but heavy between the hours of 11pm and 2pm. Temperatures today will be nearly unchanging near the top end of the 40's and low 50's. No significant wind today is expected. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield    

