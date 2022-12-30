Last Friday of the Year

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 13 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous seas mainly concentrated in the south Washington and north Oregon outer waters however, conditions could persist through the inner waters. Seas will slowly fall, and periods will increase over the next few hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&