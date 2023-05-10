Good Morning. Today will start out with clear skies as the sun rises. Creswell is once again under some thick fog, and Florence has developed a layer as well. A small region of low pressure is drifting over our area today which will allow for more clouds to develop than yesterday. This, in addition to rapid surface heating into the early afternoon will present a chance of showers and thunder storms around noon into the evening. Showers could be heavy, but will be brief if they happen. Winds will also pick up towards the evening as the shower chances die out. This will be the final low pressure system of the week before building pressure will push the PNW into a significant heat wave.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield