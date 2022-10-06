Less Fog Today, Temps Will Get Higher.

Good morning. Todays forecast is very similar to yesterday. We should be expecting the high pressure ridge that has been covering the PNW for the last week to begin drifting Westward today. That should allow Easterly winds to begin to develop which will bring additional warmth to the Valley. Unfortunately, Easterly winds could also transfer a bit more smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire into the Basin and the Valley.
The new orientation of the high pressure ridge will bring thick fog and a deep marine layer earlier this morning than previous days. The fog should begin to lift around 9am and dissipate near 12:30pm. Expect temperatures to hit the high 70's for the Valley, low 80's for the Basin, and mid 60's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield