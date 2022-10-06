 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of visibility one quarter mile or less in dense
fog.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR
out 60 NM, including the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Less Fog Today, Temps Will Get Higher.

Good morning. Todays forecast is very similar to yesterday. We should be expecting the high pressure ridge that has been covering the PNW for the last week to begin drifting Westward today. That should allow Easterly winds to begin to develop which will bring additional warmth to the Valley. Unfortunately, Easterly winds could also transfer a bit more smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire into the Basin and the Valley. 

The new orientation of the high pressure ridge will bring thick fog and a deep marine layer earlier this morning than previous days. The fog should begin to lift around 9am and dissipate near 12:30pm. Expect temperatures to hit the high 70's for the Valley, low 80's for the Basin, and mid 60's for the Coast. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

