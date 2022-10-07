Less Fog Today, Warmer Afternoon.

 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.

* WHERE...Oregon coastal waters, from Cape Falcon to Florence.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Good morning. Today, conditions are not conducive for fog development, since drier air is being transported into our area from Northeastern winds. The high pressure parked just west of our Coast continues to influence our general circulation and keep temperatures unseasonably high. 

Unfortunately, the Northeasterly winds will also be moving smoke from the Cedar Creek fire and active Washington State fires into the Valley. Air quality will be poor today, and will most likely stay poor through the weekend. Expect temperatures in the Valley to hit the mid 70's, the Coast to stay around the mid 60's, and the Basin to approach mid to low 80's. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

