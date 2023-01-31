Less Sunshine, More Warmth

Good Morning. Low temperatures are looking slightly warmer than yesterday, so the return to average temperatures is still under way. We will be seeing mostly cloudy skies today as a system north of our area pushes some available moisture into our upper atmosphere. Although a temperature inversion is present, the lower atmosphere still isn't moist enough for any fog. High pressure still dominates our area, so winds will remain calm and todays weather will be very samey. Expect temperatures to be ever so slightly warmer than yesterday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield