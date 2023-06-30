Little Change, Next Week Set For Big Heat

Good Morning. Today will be nearly identical to yesterday. Our only change is in the upper atmosphere. We had a short ridge move into the area yesterday, but it's amplitude is limited today as low pressure swings to our North. Heat will still be intense, but no hotter than Thursday. The marine layer continues to degrade with satellite imagery showing the least amount of early morning cloud cover on the Coast so far this week. Expect low 90's inland with low to mid 60's on the Coast. Long range signals are still consistent with a significant heat wave starting early next week.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield