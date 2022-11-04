Lots of Rain on the Way

Good Morning. Today we return to our recent pattern of consistent rainfall. This morning, a warm front sits just off of the Oregon coast and slowly approaches our area. The passage of this warm front will bring on and off light drizzles through most of the day. These drizzles should only be producing a fraction of a tenth of an inch of rainfall.
Into the afternoon, a powerful atmospheric river will be directed into our area. This will significantly increase the intensity of rainfall from 5pm through Saturday morning. In addition to heavy rainfall, the passage of this system will greatly accelerate winds all over our area, but especially for the passes. Be prepared for gusts over 30 mph. Temperatures todays should be warmer than yesterday with mid to high 50's widespread. These temperatures should keep snowfall in the passes to a minimum.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield