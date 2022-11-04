 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and west to southwest
winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR
out 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain will spread north to south
across the waters, resulting in poor visibility which may
exacerbate difficulty in navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Lots of Rain on the Way

  • 0

Good Morning. Today we return to our recent pattern of consistent rainfall. This morning, a warm front sits just off of the Oregon coast and slowly approaches our area. The passage of this warm front will bring on and off light drizzles through most of the day. These drizzles should only be producing a fraction of a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

Into the afternoon, a powerful atmospheric river will be directed into our area. This will significantly increase the intensity of rainfall from 5pm through Saturday morning. In addition to heavy rainfall, the passage of this system will greatly accelerate winds all over our area, but especially for the passes. Be prepared for gusts over 30 mph. Temperatures todays should be warmer than yesterday with mid to high 50's widespread. These temperatures should keep snowfall in the passes to a minimum.  

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

