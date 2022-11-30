Low elevation snow showers possible late Wednesday night and Thursday morning

Good evening,
The big story Wednesday night will be the possibility of some low elevation snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the foothills, and parts of the valley floor down to 500 ft Wednesday night/Thursday morning.
The soil temperatures are too warm, so we don't expect any accumulation below 500 ft. But above 1,000' ft we will see 1-3" possible. Above 1,500' ft expect 4-10".
This will create slick travel Thursday morning.
Areas such as Eugene, Cottage Grove, and Corvallis will see nothing to half an inch.
Down to the south, areas near Roseburg could see a tad bit more. But keep in mind, soil temperatures are too warm for anything to stick on roadways.