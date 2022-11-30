 Skip to main content
...SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning
commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland-
Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette
Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with
rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above
500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow.
While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care
as roads may still be slick in spots.


You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For
Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington
www.wsdot.com/travel.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Low elevation snow showers possible late Wednesday night and Thursday morning

Good evening,

The big story Wednesday night will be the possibility of some low elevation snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the foothills, and parts of the valley floor down to 500 ft Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

The soil temperatures are too warm, so we don't expect any accumulation below 500 ft. But above 1,000' ft we will see 1-3" possible. Above 1,500' ft expect 4-10".

This will create slick travel Thursday morning.

Areas such as Eugene, Cottage Grove, and Corvallis will see nothing to half an inch.

Down to the south, areas near Roseburg could see a tad bit more. But keep in mind, soil temperatures are too warm for anything to stick on roadways.

 

