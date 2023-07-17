Lower Temps and Clouds, Hot After Today

Good Morning. Today is going to offer some relief from the super warm temperatures of the last few days. Valley temperatures will be slightly below average as an upper level cold front drags over the PNW. In addition, cloud activity will be higher today since the marine layer is strong. The Coast will be mostly cloudy today while inland areas will clear by the early afternoon. Today's slight cooling will be short lived with more ridging and 90+ degree days the remainder of the week.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield