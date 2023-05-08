Major changes to the weather pattern this week

Good afternoon!
A disturbance that brought some rain to the region is pushing out of here, and will lead to drier weather Tuesday.
For the most part, expect a cloudy morning, then expect gradual decreasing clouds later in the day.
A ridge of high pressure starts building in Wednesday, which will lead to sunny and warm weather.
Temperatures stay mild in the 70s/80s through Thursday and Friday. Then by the weekend, east down sloping winds form off the Cascades, which will lead to extreme early summer heat in the Willamette Valley. Temperatures will warm to the lower to middle 90s, and even the coast may reach 80°.