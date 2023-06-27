Marine Layer Goes Deeper, More Sunshine After

Good Morning. Today starts with temperatures similar to yesterday. Expect to walk outside into low 50's to high 40's during the morning hours. On the Coast, the marine layer is deeper and is extending further inland than yesterday. So, a few drops of rainfall could hit before clouds start to retreat Westward in the mid afternoon. In the Valley and the Basin, the day will start sunny, but once again a threat of marine layer intrusion will extend through the mid morning. Later into the day, high cloud coverage could scrape over the inland areas for a few hours, but sunshine will be the norm. Temps will push into the low 80's with low 60's over the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield