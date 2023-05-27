Memorial Day Weather Looks Pleasant!

Here's a look at what we're expecting for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend!
Sunday and Monday look fabulous for any outdoor activities that you have planned. We'll see some morning clouds on Sunday, but they should burn off as we get into the afternoon hours. Highs for the Willamette Valley should be into the mid 70s. We should also see less cloud cover for Memorial Day itself, with plenty of sunshine in the region. Highs will be warmer on Monday, near 80 degrees in the Willamette Valley.
Those of you planning to head over the Cascade Passes, may run into a thunderstorm or two, but other than that it should be dry.
Once we get into Tuesday, an upper level low will be approaching the Pacific Northwest, but will stay offshore and as a result, we will see more of an onshore push of marine air and more cloud cover. Highs will cool back into the 70s with the Willamette Valley being closer to 70 on Wednesday.
Forecast models are hinting at a warm up for the latter part of the week and into next week. As of now, we should get into the 80s and depending on what models show, we could warm up even more, or cool off. More on this in the days to come.