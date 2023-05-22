Mild and Cloudy

Good Morning. A low intensity trough has slid over the PNW beginning yesterday morning. We are still under its influence today. So, temperatures will be mild with the Valley and Basin nearly hitting 70 while the Coast rests at around 60. Low level clouds will be around as the sun rises and will remain for most of the day. Into the afternoon, the trough position will pivot which will allow for surface pressure gradients to increase. This will translate to an increase in base wind speeds and gusts into the 25mph range.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield