Mild and Cloudy

Good Morning. Today will start of warmer than yesterday and will follow that pattern into the afternoon. A small region of high pressure is sliding into our area from the East today as we are narrowly missed by a low pressure zone over California. Conditions will be cloudy and mild today with high temperatures into the high 60's for the Valley and high 50's for the Coast. Southeasterly rotation does bring a slight chance for thunderstorms over the Cascades, which could travel further West, but chances are very low.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield