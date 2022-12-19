Mild, Cloudy Monday

Good morning. This week will be starting off with clear skies for the early morning as yesterday's rainclouds clear out. However, a thick layer of high clouds will once again move in by around 7am. These clouds will retain most of yesterday's heat, making this morning mild. Today will be rain free and should mark the beginning of a cooling trend for the week. Expect gray skies, and temperatures around the mid to low 40's for the Valley and the Basin. The Coast will be closer to 50 today.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield