Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Mild, Wet Afternoon

  • 0

Good Morning. Today's weather will be relatively noncomplex. Although the ground is wet from yesterday, south winds will prevent substantial fog formation. This morning will be dry and mild with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be around the low 40's. As noon rolls in, rain will begin along the coast and shortly move inland. With the arrival of the rain, winds could get gusty, but won't be very notable. Rain will continue through Saturday morning and should bring about a tenth of an inch. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

