Mild, Wet Afternoon

Good Morning. Today's weather will be relatively noncomplex. Although the ground is wet from yesterday, south winds will prevent substantial fog formation. This morning will be dry and mild with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be around the low 40's. As noon rolls in, rain will begin along the coast and shortly move inland. With the arrival of the rain, winds could get gusty, but won't be very notable. Rain will continue through Saturday morning and should bring about a tenth of an inch.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield