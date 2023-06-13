Mix of clouds and sun Wednesday

Good evening,
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect clouds Wednesday morning, followed by decreasing clouds in the afternoon.
Thursday through Friday will be similar, with clouds and sun mixed in together throughout the day.
A large-scale pattern change will be underway starting on Father's Day. Some of our coolest and cloudiest weather in several weeks will arrive. As of now, it appears temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only in the middle 60s. Rain chances seem likely, albeit most areas receive only a few one-hundredths of an inch.
Regardless, this cooler pattern will reduce the fire danger!